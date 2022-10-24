Kenyon-Wanamingo community runs 5K to remember Rachel Nesseth

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – About 100 people got together Sunday morning to run a 5K in honor of high schooler Rachel Nesseth, who lost her life in a car accident in August.

“It’s just amazing that people are coming out and celebrating her life,” Barney Nesseth, Rachel’s father said.

All proceeds from the 5K, which had a $25 signup fee, would go to commissioning new music in Rachel’s honor.

“We’re hoping to get some music composed in her name, so it’s a good cause and we appreciate everyone coming out,” Barney Nesseth said.

More than $2,000 was raised.

