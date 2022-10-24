House fire leaves family without a home in Southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An overnight house fire in Southwest Rochester left a family of four without a place to live.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday on Weston Place Southwest.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, it took about two hours to put the fire out.

House fire on Weston Place Southwest in Rochester. (KTTC/Rochester Fire Department)

High winds prompted neighboring homes to be evacuated. Rochester Police say no one was hurt in the blaze.

The main floor sustained significant damage, and the roof was fully burned off. There was also water damage in the basement.

House fire on Weston Place Southwest. (KTTC/Rochester Fire Department)

No word on the amount of damage or what caused the fire.

Below are more picture from the scene:

