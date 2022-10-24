Halloween Costumes under $20 with Goodwill

Halloween 2022
Halloween 2022(Credit: KALB)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goodwill joined Midwest Access Monday. 12 models showed off Halloween costumes for 2022, and many of them could be found at Goodwill for under $20.

There are two Goodwill locations located in Rochester at the following addresses:

  • 1987 Scott Rd NW
  • 239 28th St SE

More information on store hours and online shopping can be found here.

