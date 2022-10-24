Door County Custom Meats issues recall of ready-to-eat meat products

MADISON, Wis. (KTTC) – Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of ready-to-eat meat products sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.

The recalled products include:

Jalapeno Cheddar Beef Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

Beef Hot Sticks, approximately 0.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.

Sweet Bourbon Smoked Beef Strips, approximately 0.4-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 10, 2022.

Hotdogs, approximately 1.6-lb. vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on or before Oct. 11, 2022.

These products were sold at Cherryland Shell (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.), The Cherry Hut (Fish Creek, Wis.) and Woods Orchard (Egg Harbor, Wis.).

Product labels carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 101.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who have these products can discard them.

