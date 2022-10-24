Cool and damp today; seasonably cool sunshine is ahead this week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The long spell of warm, September-like weather we enjoyed over the weekend has come to an end. A cold front has moved through the Upper Mississippi Valley and now cooler air is pouring into the area along with light rain showers to make for a cool and damp Monday. Temperatures will fall to the low and mid-50stoday while brisk west winds will add an extra chill to the air. Gusts will reach 20 miles per hour at times. Rainfall totals will generally be less than half an inch.
The light rain lagging behind the cold front will move out of the area around midnight and clouds will clear off late in the night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s with light west winds.
We’ll have sunshine and scattered clouds during the day Tuesday with a slight northwest breeze and high temperatures will actually be a degree or two below the seasonal average. Expect readings in the low 50s in the afternoon.
We’ll enjoy even sunnier skies and lighter winds on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s which is typical for this time of the year.
There will be a chance for a few spotty rain showers late Thursday with increasing sunshine from Friday afternoon through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid and then upper 50s as we move into the weekend.
