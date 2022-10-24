Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say

FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.(Pixabay)
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A man vacationing in Tennessee was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Officers with the agency said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11 p.m. local time. A man staying in the rental cabin walked into the kitchen to find that a bear had entered the home through a set of locked, but not deadbolted, French doors, a release stated.

The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing injuries to his face and the top of his head, officials said. While retreating to the bedroom, the bear scratched him across his back.

The man was able to lock himself in the room and call 911, WVLT reported. Afterward, he was driven to a hospital by his family where he was treated and released.

Officials set a trap at the scene and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized Sunday afternoon, according to TWRA. The bear was a 2- to 3-year-old female without cubs. Officials said it weighed nearly 210 pounds.

Hair samples from the bear were sent for a DNA analysis, and its claws were swabbed for human hemoglobin testing. A release said results are expected to be released this week.

Wildlife officials said that bears comfortable around humans and unnatural foods sometimes enter homes, vehicles or other human-inhabited areas in search of food.

If you encounter a bear in the Smokies, WVLT has explained what you should do.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RPD logo
Rochester Police respond to 3 overdoses in one night
RPD logo
Rochester Police investigating two deaths
A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car.
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
Myron Glass
Longtime Rochester Lourdes coach dies at 78
RFD responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure
Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

Latest News

A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
The frontlines of Kherson are seen from the vantage point of a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit.
CNN embeds with Ukrainian forces in Kherson
Police are looking for a man who attacked workers at a fast food restaurant in Georgia.
Police searching for man who attacked restaurant workers
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
LIVE: Biden discusses giving families 'breathing room'