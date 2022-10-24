Bats, Bones and Bonfires Halloween event is October 29

Halloween Event
Halloween Event(River Bend Nature Center)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – River Bend Nature Center is holding its annual Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Halloween event on Saturday, October 29 from 2-5 pm.

New this year is family pricing, $15/family, $10/River Bend Member Family.

Some activities to look forward to are Horsedrawn wagon rides, bonfire with s’mores and cider, live music, face painting, live peregrine falcon, goodie bags and more!

Costumes are encouraged.

More details here.

