Bats, Bones and Bonfires Halloween event is October 29

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KTTC) – River Bend Nature Center is holding its annual Bats, Bones, & Bonfires Halloween event on Saturday, October 29 from 2-5 pm.

New this year is family pricing, $15/family, $10/River Bend Member Family.

Some activities to look forward to are Horsedrawn wagon rides, bonfire with s’mores and cider, live music, face painting, live peregrine falcon, goodie bags and more!

Costumes are encouraged.

More details here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.