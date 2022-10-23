Winona nonprofit celebrates 30 years, founder’s retirement

Grace Place founder retires
Grace Place founder retires(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Winona nonprofit organization celebrate its 30-year anniversary Saturday along with the retirement of its founder.

Grace Place Incorporated is an organization that helps local families with temporary housing, wellness services, clothing and financial education.

Carla Burton founded Grace Place in 1992. She is a single mother of three adult children and lives in Winona. She has worked in early education and family ministry.

She said she was inspired to start Grace Place after she met a single mother in need.

She celebrated her retirement Saturday.

“I really feel like God told me to step forward into this,” Burton said. “I just stepped out in faith and started telling people about it, and pretty soon I had people around me that wrote a letter to a corporation, they responded and said to purchase a house in Winona and we’ll pay for that house.”

She said in her retirement, she will continue to mentor in some capacity.

“Part of mentoring has been mentoring young families and one of those families might walk behind you,” she said. “That’s my passion and will probably continue in that vein in some capacity.”

For more information on Grace Place, click here.

