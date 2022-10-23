Warm, windy Sunday with isolated storm chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a warm start to the weekend on Saturday and expected summer-like conditions to last through Sunday before more seasonal weather arrives next week. Tonight, temperatures will stay mild in the upper 50s and low 60s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph at times.

Storm Outlook Sunday (KTTC)

Another warm day is in store for the region Sunday as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s. Widespread sunshine is expected with strong southeast winds at 15-20 mph and gusts near 40 mph at times. Our next weather maker arrives late Sunday evening as a low-pressure system moves into the Upper Midwest. Isolated showers and storms are possible after 9 pm with storms exiting around Midnight. The severe threat for our area is low, but a few storms could become strong to severe with strong winds and hail the main hazards. The better opportunity for strong to severe storms is west of I-35 in southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.

Monday morning starts off the new week on a quiet note before scattered showers arrive for the afternoon and evening. Conditions look to dry out after Midnight. High temperatures for the day will likely be set early in the day with temperatures slowly falling throughout the remainder of the day. Strong winds are still expected out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Between the two days, our area could receive 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall with the majority of the rain falling on Monday.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures settle into the region on Tuesday, leaving high temperatures in the low 50s for the remainder of the week. Abundant sunshine is expected for the majority of the week, outside of overcast skies on Thursday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

