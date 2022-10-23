Rochester Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon and 5k sees strong turnout

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather Saturday morning was great for hundreds of runners who made their way to Mayo High School for the Rochester Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon and 5k.

The event kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and wrapped up around 12:30 p.m.

A half-marathon, 10k, and 5k all took place during the Rochester Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon and 5k.

Time limits were in place for each event. The time limit for the half-marathon was three hours and thirty minutes. The time limit for the 10k was an hour and fifty minutes while the time limit for the 5k was an hour and twenty minutes.

After completing the race, runners were able to indulge in hot apple cider and caramel apples.

Father-daughter duo, Randall and Teagan Palm from Illinois ran together today successfully completing their 23rd half-marathon in 19 different states. Their goal is to run a half-marathon together in all 50 states.

“I joined cross country my freshman year of high school and so after my first summer running, my dad was like ‘Hey, let’s run a half marathon,” Teagan said. “And I was like ‘I’m down’, so after we ran in Florida and Chicago, and was just like let’s do all fifty and how we’re here at number 19.”

Today’s marathon was one of their “comeback” races as Randall had a heart attack halfway through their 16th race and took a bit of a break afterward, but he and Teagan were ready to head back on the course.

After the race on Saturday, they headed to Cedar Rapids to take part in the Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon again in Iowa.

Awards were given out to the top-three participants, male and female in each age group and overall for both the half-marathon and 5k. Finisher medals were awarded to those who completed the half-marathon.

