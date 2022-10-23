Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure near Space Concepts. RFD says, Crews arrived to see wood piles and equipment on fire.

RFD says, crews deployed multiple hose lines and established a connection to a nearby hydrant. Once inside, crews determined that no one was inside. And that all fire was exterior.

RFD says crews are still on-site waiting for the assistance of a grapple truck to pull apart wood piles in order to make sure all fire is out.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One person injured in crash on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester
RFD Captain Chuck Solseth
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain dies after battle with cancer
Motorcycle Crash generic
Minnesota man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
Median price of a home in Rochester up
Average price of a home in Rochester continues to rise

Latest News

Fire Erupts in Rochester
Fire Erupts in Pro-cut Fire Area
Grace Place founder retires
Winona nonprofit celebrates 30 years, founder’s retirement
Runners celebrate fall at cider hustle
Runners Celebrate Fall at Cider Hustle
Hot Cider Hustle Half-Marathon and 5k
Rochester Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon and 5k sees strong turnout