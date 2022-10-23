Crews respond to northeast Rochester fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a call for a large fire outside a commercial structure near Space Concepts. RFD says, Crews arrived to see wood piles and equipment on fire.

RFD says, crews deployed multiple hose lines and established a connection to a nearby hydrant. Once inside, crews determined that no one was inside. And that all fire was exterior.

RFD says crews are still on-site waiting for the assistance of a grapple truck to pull apart wood piles in order to make sure all fire is out.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.