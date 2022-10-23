Austi-Con sees record fundraising

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A fundraiser for Autism camps raised record funds this year.

Austi-Con is a gaming event that took place two weeks ago. It featured tabletop games, a silent auction and dice guessing.

According to organizers, the event raised more than $4,000, bringing its six-year total to more than $17,000.

Next year’s dates are Oct. 20-Oct. 22.

