Austi-Con sees record fundraising

By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A fundraiser for Autism camps raised record funds this year.

Austi-Con is a gaming event that took place two weeks ago. It featured tabletop games, a silent auction and dice guessing.

According to organizers, the event raised more than $4,000, bringing its six-year total to more than $17,000.

Next year’s dates are Oct. 20-Oct. 22.

For more information on Austi-Con, click here.

