Quarry Hill Halloween event returns

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The two night long program teaching kids about nocturnal creatures through storytelling, skits, and a scavenger hunt returned Friday. Quarry Hill says the annual event is typically sold out with approximately 480 people signed up across both nights.

“The creatures are so funny and educational. It’s a pleasure to see every year,” said Lori Forstie, public relations and outreach for Quarry Hill.

Lori says kids encountered costumed creatures: an owl, a skunk, and even a mischievous racoon. The scavenger hunt begins during the light hours for the younger kids. With the night wrapping up with take home treats delivered by an eight-legged friend.

