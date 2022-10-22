Possible record breaking highs Saturday; Warm with storms late Sunday

Highs in the upper-70s and low-80s are possible Saturday
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It will be the warmest day of the week today with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s expected. Skies will be sunny with breezy conditions with southerly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

A few high temperatures across the region today may either tie or break the record-high temperature for October 22. Red Wing’s forecasted high is 6-degrees above the current record, so we’ll have to see what the high temperature gets to today. Rochester’s record high is 80 degrees and the forecasted high is 77, so it is possible that is will be broken, but for now, it doesn’t look like it will be broken.

Record Breaking Potential
Record Breaking Potential(KTTC)

Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper-50s across the region, a stark contrast to low temperatures starting out the week with lows in the teens. Skies tonight will be clear and it will still be breezy with winds from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be warm and breezy as well with highs in the mid to upper-70s across the region. It will be downright windy with winds from the south between 15 and 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 40 miles per hour at times. Tomorrow evening as a low-pressure system moves through, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of the thunderstorms have the potential to be strong/severe with the highest threat at the moment being strong and damaging winds.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Rain and windy conditions will stick around through Monday and we’ll cool down for the week as well with more seasonal temperatures and highs in the 50s throughout the week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

