Minnesota man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash

WAUKON, Iowa (KTTC) – A 62-year-old Shokapee man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Waukon. According to Allamakee County Sheriff Clark Mellick, the driver of the motorcycle was Paul Robert Werner.

The crash happened Friday afternoon. The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office got the call at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Werner was traveling south on Great River Road when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene was the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Harpers Ferry Fire and Rescue and Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service. The accident remains under investigation by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.

Crash happened in Iowa (Axis MAPS)

