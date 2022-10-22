Haunted car wash brings new festivities this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tommy’s express car wash brought back an event they say was a hit. Tommy’s says, the tunnel of terror returns this year with new lighting, graphics and costumes.

“What did we learn from last time, and just make it that much better,” said Dwayne Underhal GM of Tommy’s Express Car Wash. “Make it friendlier, listen to people, I’ve had calls beforehand, is it too scary for my kids? No, we won’t be beating on your cars or anything. We will see who is in the car since we’ll see them in the beginning, and we will know what to do when the time comes.”

Tommy’s says last year they had about 400 people for the first night. This year, they are expecting even more.

