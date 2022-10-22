Haunted car wash brings new festivities this year

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tommy’s express car wash brought back an event they say was a hit. Tommy’s says, the tunnel of terror returns this year with new lighting, graphics and costumes.

“What did we learn from last time, and just make it that much better,” said Dwayne Underhal GM of Tommy’s Express Car Wash. “Make it friendlier, listen to people, I’ve had calls beforehand, is it too scary for my kids? No, we won’t be beating on your cars or anything. We will see who is in the car since we’ll see them in the beginning, and we will know what to do when the time comes.”

Tommy’s says last year they had about 400 people for the first night. This year, they are expecting even more.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One person injured in crash on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester
Highway 52 crash
Hwy 52 crash causes 19th St NW on-ramp to close for short period
Median price of a home in Rochester up
Average price of a home in Rochester continues to rise
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
RFD Captain Chuck Solseth
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain dies after battle with cancer

Latest News

RFD Mourns Former Fighter
Annual Quarry Hill Event
Quarry Hill Halloween event returns
Haunted Car Wash Returns
Creatures of the night returns
Quarry Hill Halloween Themed Event Returns