College football player killed in school bus crash

The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to "keep fighting and keep going on." (KCAL, KCBS, KPIX)
By KCBS, KCAL, KPIX
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In California, a San Jose State University football player died after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter.

It happened Friday morning not far from the university’s campus.

Investigators said 18-year-old Cadman McWright was riding a rental scooter when he was hit in a crosswalk.

Their preliminary investigation reported that McWright was hit after the bus entered the intersection when the light was green.

The college football game set for Saturday between San Jose State and New Mexico State is now postponed.

School officials said it will be moved to a future date.

The freshman running back had appeared in just one game this season.

While the investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drug intoxication was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One person injured in crash on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester
RFD Captain Chuck Solseth
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain dies after battle with cancer
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating
Median price of a home in Rochester up
Average price of a home in Rochester continues to rise
Hospitality industries in Rochester looking to find normalcy
Rochester’s downtown hospitality trying to find normalcy

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in...
Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die
Crews responded to the scene where a single-engine plane crashed into a building, resulting in...
Neighborhood reacts to fatal, fiery plane crash in New Hampshire
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
Motorcycle Crash generic
Minnesota man dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash