UPDATE: One person injured in crash on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester

Highway 52 crash
Highway 52 crash(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was hurt in a crash on southbound Highway 52 near the Elton Hills Drive/19th Street NW exit in Northwest Rochester.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the drivers of a Toyota FJ Cruiser and a Volkswagen Jetta were both going south on Highway 52 when they collided south of Elton Hills Drive/19th Street NW.

The driver of the Toyota, Sharesa Golish, 29, of Rochester, was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. Her nine-year-old passenger was not hurt.

The driver of the Volkswagen was also not hurt.

Rochester Police Department blocked off the on-ramp of 19th Street NW as crews work to clear the scene.

As of 11:45 a.m. the scene was clear and the on-ramp is back open, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

