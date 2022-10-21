Tommy Ryman headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

Rochester
Rochester(Goonie's Comedy Club)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Tommy Ryman is headlining Goonie’s Comedy Club Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 in Rochester.

According to Goonie’s Comedy Club, Ryman’s classic sense of humor is peppered with unexpected moments, and his act has been known to be disturbingly adorable at times. He is a favorite of audiences in the Twin Cities and around the Midwest.

He has worked with some of the nation’s top comedians, such as Louis C.K., Maria Bamford, Mary Mack, and Dana Gould.

Buy tickets here.

