Rochester’s downtown hospitality trying to find normalcy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “The new normal,” a colloquial term that’s been used to signify how life has changed or adapted from Covid-19. But according to some hospitality businesses in Rochester, they are still finding their way back to pre-pandemic levels.

“I like to say it’s business as usual, but business as usual with an asterisk,” said Derek Jensen Executive Chef of Chester’s. And still with that asterisk, the hospitality industries in Rochester are interconnected says Jensen.

“But a lot of these shows, people are coming to stay in hotels overnight,” said Bill Von Bank the Civic Center’s Vice President of Marketing & Communication. “And grabbing dinner or spending a little time downtown and having additional hospitality either pre-show or post show. The more of those types of shows we can bring to Rochester the better we can spur a resurgence for the hospitality industry.”

Rochester hospitality industry experts agree that still at the cornerstone of their industries, remains people,

“Even with the bumps and getting pulled this way and that way, not being able to get product or paper supplies. Not being able to get good prices on beef or whatever. We’re still going to stick it out and find good ways to operate,” said Jensen.

