Longtime Rochester Fire Captain dies after battle with cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced Friday the passing of retired Captain Chuck Solseth.

RFD released the following statement on its Facebook page:

The Rochester Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth. Chuck joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chuck’s family and friends during this time of loss. Chuck touched countless lives during his 24 years of service to the citizens of Rochester. He held various roles during his tenure with the city, including Operations Captain, Training Captain, Hazardous Materials Specialist, and roles on several of the department functional groups. Outside of RFD, Chuck taught for Riverland Community College in the fire program, where he instructed hundreds of firefighters in various stages of their career. He was involved in countless house burns for training, taught hundreds of classroom courses on every facet of the fire service, and led hands-on training drills. Chuck was well known in the fire service in SE Minnesota and has left his mark on so many. Prior to RFD, he spent time with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department in Iowa, and also served in the United States Navy. Chuck’s life and recent battle with cancer were inspirational to many, and his story drew significant media and public interest in the past year. During his career as a firefighter, Chuck experienced the loss of multiple fire service colleagues. This led Chuck to share in the RFD history book: “With their passing, I learned to let my friends know how much they mean to me and to make sure the ones I love know it. Don’t hold anything back.”