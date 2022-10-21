Longtime Rochester Fire Captain dies after battle with cancer

RFD Captain Chuck Solseth
RFD Captain Chuck Solseth(RFD)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) announced Friday the passing of retired Captain Chuck Solseth.

RFD released the following statement on its Facebook page:

The Rochester Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth. Chuck joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chuck’s family and friends during this time of loss. Chuck touched countless lives during his 24 years of service to the citizens of Rochester. He held various roles during his tenure with the city, including Operations Captain, Training Captain, Hazardous Materials Specialist, and roles on several of the department functional groups. Outside of RFD, Chuck taught for Riverland Community College in the fire program, where he instructed hundreds of firefighters in various stages of their career. He was involved in countless house burns for training, taught hundreds of classroom courses on every facet of the fire service, and led hands-on training drills. Chuck was well known in the fire service in SE Minnesota and has left his mark on so many. Prior to RFD, he spent time with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department in Iowa, and also served in the United States Navy. Chuck’s life and recent battle with cancer were inspirational to many, and his story drew significant media and public interest in the past year. During his career as a firefighter, Chuck experienced the loss of multiple fire service colleagues. This led Chuck to share in the RFD history book: “With their passing, I learned to let my friends know how much they mean to me and to make sure the ones I love know it. Don’t hold anything back.”

Rochester Fire Department

More information on Captain Solseth’s life and funeral services can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 52 crash
Hwy 52 crash causes 19th St NW on-ramp to close for short period
Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One person injured in crash on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester
Median price of a home in Rochester up
Average price of a home in Rochester continues to rise
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
WATCH: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

Latest News

DIY Halloween Costumes
DIY Halloween costumes made from boxes
DIY Halloween Costumes
Boxtumes with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
The company says the expansion is needed to help meet its growing demand for products.
Stewartville manufacturer breaks ground on expansion project, plans to add more jobs
drought condition update
burn ban, drought condition update