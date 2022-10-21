KTTC takes a ride with Rochester’s Haunted Trolley Tour

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Kamie Roesler and Executive Producer Victoria Carra took a spooky ride around Rochester this week.

The Haunted Rochester Trolley Tour offers guests an evening exploring the city’s strange and macabre past. It includes tales of grave-robbing, unsolved murder, mystery and mayhem as you travel past or visit many of the city’s most haunted, most tragic and most sacred sites.

The tour will be priced by the person for groups of 15 or more at $55 each. Your group selects the date, start time, length, and pickup location.

Standard Haunted Rochester Trolley Tour duration is 2.5 to 3 hours which includes several off-trolley sites and a live ghost-hunting demonstration.

Come dressed for the weather, wear comfortable shoes as there will be some walking, and bring a flashlights.

You can book a tour here.



