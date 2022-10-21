Kenyon-Wanamingo holds 5K Sunday in honor of Rachel Nesseth

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – The community of Kenyon is coming together to hold a 5K in honor of 18-year-old Rachel Nesseth who suddenly passed away in a car crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

The 5K is being held Sunday, Oct. 23 to help raise money for the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School to commission a band and choir piece for Nesseth.

The cost is $25 to participate.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. People participating can meet at the front entrance of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.

Sidney Majerus joined Midwest Access Friday to preview the race and speak about Nesseth.

You can mail a donation to:

Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools c/o KW Music Department

400 6th Street

Kenyon, MN 55946

Put Rachel Nesseth 5K in the memo or if cash, add a note of labeling it for the Rachel Nesseth 5K.

