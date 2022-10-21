Highs in the 60s and 70s Friday; Around 20-degrees above-average for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today will be a great end to the work week weather-wise with high temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s across the region and mostly sunny skies. Winds today will be from the west between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will be pleasant as well with light winds from the southeast between three and eight miles per hour and low temperatures in the low-40s. Skies will be mainly clear across the region tonight.

Tomorrow is going to be warm with highs in the mid to upper-70s across the region and sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy tomorrow though with winds from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Sunday will be warm as well, but not as warm as Saturday. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s again with downright windy conditions. Gusts on Sunday will possibly reach 40 miles per hour. Behind the warm air, there is a strong cold front that will drop temperatures back to more seasonal and bring moisture to the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening with the chance of some storms to be severe, the highest severe threat currently is strong/damaging winds. The moisture will stick around through the middle of the week with isolated showers and storms possible Monday-Wednesday.

