Highs in the 60s and 70s Friday; Around 20-degrees above-average for the weekend

A warm, sunny, and quiet end to the work week
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today will be a great end to the work week weather-wise with high temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s across the region and mostly sunny skies. Winds today will be from the west between five and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight will be pleasant as well with light winds from the southeast between three and eight miles per hour and low temperatures in the low-40s. Skies will be mainly clear across the region tonight.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow is going to be warm with highs in the mid to upper-70s across the region and sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy tomorrow though with winds from the south between 10 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Sunday will be warm as well, but not as warm as Saturday. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s again with downright windy conditions. Gusts on Sunday will possibly reach 40 miles per hour. Behind the warm air, there is a strong cold front that will drop temperatures back to more seasonal and bring moisture to the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening with the chance of some storms to be severe, the highest severe threat currently is strong/damaging winds. The moisture will stick around through the middle of the week with isolated showers and storms possible Monday-Wednesday.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 52 crash
Hwy 52 crash causes 19th St NW on-ramp to close for short period
Median price of a home in Rochester up
Average price of a home in Rochester continues to rise
Highway 52 crash
UPDATE: One person injured in crash on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
WATCH: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

Latest News

KTTC MORNING WX
KTTC MORNING WX
Temps ahead
KTTC wx at 4p - Warm days ahead
Friday's forecast
60s and 70s continue this weekend
KTTC MORNING WX
KTTC MORNING WX