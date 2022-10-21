Beautiful, summer-like weekend; Storm chances Sunday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A beautiful and summer-like weekend is in store for the region with storm chances returning Sunday night into early Monday morning. Tonight, temperatures will remain mild in the mid-40s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Outlook (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy one last summer-like weekend as temperatures climb into the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Abundant sunshine is expected on both days with strong southerly winds between 10-20 mph and gusts between 30-40 mph.

Our next weather maker arrives late in the day Sunday, bringing shower and thunderstorm chances to the region. The threat of severe weather Sunday night is low but isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Strong to damaging winds look to be the main threat, but hail and heavy rain are also possible. Confidence on the exact timing and location is still unclear at this time, and we expect to have a better idea this weekend as high-resolution models get a better handle on this approaching system.

Storm Outlook - Sunday (KTTC)

Isolated showers are expected to linger into Monday with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s before temperatures fall throughout the night. Cooler, more seasonal air returns to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and will last through the remainder of the week. More clouds than sun are expected Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. A stray shower or two may also be possible early in the morning.

The remainder of the week is expected to be quiet with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 50s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

