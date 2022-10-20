Warm Thursday; Above-average temperatures to end the week

The warming trend we’ve been experiencing the past few days continues today as well
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Looking at yesterday’s high temperatures, the heat building out west is pretty evident. Those warmer temperatures are slowly inching their way toward Minnesota as we’ve seen with a slow warming trend the past few days.

Yesterday's National Highs
Yesterday's National Highs(KTTC)

Today, temperatures will be warmer than yesterday as a warm front is making its way to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s and low-60s across the region with mostly sunny skies and winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight will be about 10 degrees warmer than the lows last night with lows across the region in the low-40s and mainly clear skies. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest between five and 25 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s across the region and sunny skies to end the work week. Winds will be from the west between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

On the back end of the warmer temperatures, there is a cold front that will both cool temperatures down and brings moisture to the region. The chance for the most precipitation comes Sunday night into Monday with the chance for some rumbles of thunder as well. The moisture will stick around through Tuesday with isolated showers and storms Monday and Tuesday.

Upcoming Precipitation Chances
Upcoming Precipitation Chances(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, the warmer and above-average temperatures for this weekend stick out. High temperatures will be about 20 degrees above average on Saturday and Sunday. After the cold front moves through Sunday evening, temperatures cool back into the 60s and by the middle of next week, high temperatures are back in the 40s.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

