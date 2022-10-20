Thrift on 5th on Midwest Access

Thrift on 5th
Thrift on 5th(Thrift on 5th)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thrift on 5th is a consignment shop located on the lower-level of Christ United Methodist Church. It is open Wednesdays 4-7p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12p.m., & Sundays 10-11a.m.

All profits go toward THRIVE! (a daycare and family support center located on the lower floor of Christ United Methodist Church) scholarships.

It can accept donations anytime the church is open and it getting requests for coats, hats, gloves, mittens and boots

Adult items cost $1 and children’s items cost $0.50.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Highway 52 crash
Hwy 52 crash causes 19th St NW on-ramp to close for short period
Darian Leddy survives Fright at the Farm
Daryl Ingram of Mapleton, Iowa has claimed the $1 million Iowa Lottery prize.
Mapleton, IA man hits the $1M jackpot
Try Transit Week
RPT invites Rochester community to participate in Try Transit Week