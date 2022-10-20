Thrift on 5th on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thrift on 5th is a consignment shop located on the lower-level of Christ United Methodist Church. It is open Wednesdays 4-7p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12p.m., & Sundays 10-11a.m.

All profits go toward THRIVE! (a daycare and family support center located on the lower floor of Christ United Methodist Church) scholarships.

It can accept donations anytime the church is open and it getting requests for coats, hats, gloves, mittens and boots

Adult items cost $1 and children’s items cost $0.50.

