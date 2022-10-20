Hwy 52 crash causes 19th St NW on-ramp to close

Highway 52 crash
Highway 52 crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A crash on the southbound lane of Highway 52 near the Highway 14 and Owatonna exit, is causing an on-ramp to close.

Rochester Police Department has blocked off the on-ramp of 19th Street NW as crews work to clear the scene.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.

