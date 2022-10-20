Olmsted County History Center holds Fall Fest 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fall Fest will take place at Olmsted County’s History Center on Thursday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can take part in fall activities like crafts, pumpkin painting and games; all while learning about our area’s rich past.

The Ravens-Fire band will also be there performing.

Adults are free and tickets for kids are $5; with all the money going back into the History Center.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.