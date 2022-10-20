Olmsted County History Center holds Fall Fest 2022

Fall Fest will take place at Olmsted County’s History Center on Thursday.
Fall Fest will take place at Olmsted County’s History Center on Thursday.(WIFR)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fall Fest will take place at Olmsted County’s History Center on Thursday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can take part in fall activities like crafts, pumpkin painting and games; all while learning about our area’s rich past.

The Ravens-Fire band will also be there performing.

Adults are free and tickets for kids are $5; with all the money going back into the History Center.

