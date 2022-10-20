Olmsted County History Center holds Fall Fest 2022
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fall Fest will take place at Olmsted County’s History Center on Thursday.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can take part in fall activities like crafts, pumpkin painting and games; all while learning about our area’s rich past.
The Ravens-Fire band will also be there performing.
Adults are free and tickets for kids are $5; with all the money going back into the History Center.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.