Free transit fares all day for RPT Try Transit Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you hopped on a city bus Thursday in Rochester, you noticed the trip was free. It’s part of Rochester Public Transportation’s “Try Transit” Week.

Community members were able to take rides for free today, but transit festivities have been going on all week.

Riders can log their rides on the app Arrive Rochester or post on social media using the hashtag #RPT_Ride to enter a drawing to win some prizes.

RPT staff members are also hanging out on buses handing out snacks and stickers all week.

According to RPT, 95 percent of folks in Rochester live within a ten-minute walk of a bus stop. There are 30 routes that run year-round.

“There’s a lot of reasons in a broader sense why transit is the right thing for Rochester. Keeps a lot of cars off the road, prevents congestion. It helps with air pollution to remove all these other vehicles on the road. But on an individual basis, it can really have a big impact on a person’s life,” RPT communications coordinator Nick Lemmer said.

RPT provides around 3,000 trips every day. One of RPT’s latest projects is a new Park & Ride on 57th Street on the north side of Rochester near Highway 52. It’s in the designing process right now. Construction should start up next year.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.