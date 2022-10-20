Darian Leddy survives Fright at the Farm

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Horror puts on FRIGHT at the FARM every year. This year’s theme was the ‘Abandoned Circus and Haunted Cannabis Maze’

Our Darian Leddy went through the attraction and lived to tell the tale on Midwest Access.

If you would like to check it out it is located at Willow’s Keep Farm on Highway 52 in Zumbrota. It is open October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, & 29 from 7-11 p.m. for $15.

Click here for how to buy tickets.

