Average price of a home in Rochester continues to rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to multiple listing services, overall closed home sales are down in Rochester. The CEO of Minnesota Realtors attributes this to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, an action intended to cool down purchasing power.

“With twice as much interest, they will slow down the marketplace and cause difficulties,” said Chris Galler, CEO of Minnesota Realtors.

One realtor in Rochester says now is a good time for sellers, in spite of rising interest rates.

“Even with interest rates going up it’s a great time because you can have a lot more leverage in the buying market,” said realtor Matt Uland. “As a seller, setting reasonable expectations, but, knowing that because inventory is low, houses are still selling. If you price them right, you can sell your home. There are still buyers shopping.”

According to Galler, those greater economic factors at play seem to be moving toward their intended goal of balancing out the economy.

“It’s been a sellers’ market, and we’re moving closer to a balanced market. I would expect we reach a balanced market by January,” Galler said. “As interest rates begin to top off and buyers can figure out what they need to do.”

