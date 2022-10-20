60s and 70s continue this weekend

Warm temperatures ahead
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After below-normal temperatures have dominated the region lately, warm air will finally make a return to the upper Midwest this weekend.

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees above average for Friday afternoon. The warmth will stick around for the weekend but won’t last too long!

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will reach the middle and even the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. On average, Rochester has its last 70° day by October 23rd and we’re pretty close to that mark this year. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the middle 50s with dry conditions Saturday into Sunday. Our next “weather-maker” is expected to impact the upper Midwest Sunday evening through the middle of next week. We’re keeping a close eye on Sunday evening for the possibility of strong storms.

Sunday's storm outlook
Sunday's storm outlook(KTTC)

The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center places the highest risk of strong storms just to our southwest in western Iowa. Overall confidence in timing and location is low at this time. We’ll continue to monitor this situation through the weekend.

LOOKING BACK AT OCTOBER 2020:

2020 October
2020 October(KTTC)
Snowfall totals
Snowfall totals(KTTC)

Rochester set a daily snowfall record for October 20th just two years ago. RST received 2.1″ of snow and we had right around 3.0″ out on the weather patio. Rochester actually set two daily snowfall records that year in October with the second record on the 25th (2.1″). Rochester received 4.2″ of snowfall that October which was the 6th most in the month of all-time.

THE GOOD NEWS:

With our next weather-maker moving through this weekend, we’ll be in the “warm-sector” which means we should see rain and not snow into next week!

Nick

