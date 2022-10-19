WATCH: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday Gray Television hosted Minnesota Gubernatorial candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen. The debate was held in the KTTC studio in Rochester.

Both Walz and Jensen faced a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth and Fargo.

The debate was also broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.