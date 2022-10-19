Warming more Thursday; Well above average temperatures for the weekend

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper-50s, this weekend highs will be in the 60s and 70s
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This evening for football games around the region, temperatures during the first quarter will be in the upper-30s, and by the fourth quarter temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with increasing clouds.

Skies will be overcast to start off the night and then start to clear heading through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the low-30s across the regions with a light breeze from the west between three and eight miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

The warming trend we’ve been seeing will continue tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper-50s and partly sunny skies. Winds will be light from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. This weekend will be a great time and potentially the last time to head out and see some fall colors across the region as conditions over the weekend will be a bit breezy.

Fall Color Forecast
Fall Color Forecast(KTTC)

On the backside of the warm temperatures over the weekend is a cold front that will move through late Sunday. This will bring moisture back to the region with the chance for some strong storms Sunday into Monday. Isolated showers and storms are possible for both Monday and Tuesday as well.

Precipitation Chances
Precipitation Chances(KTTC)

Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will be in the 70s with the chance for isolated showers and storms Sunday evening into Monday. With the warmer temperatures and the cold front moving through, conditions will be breezy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

