Viewers with Spectrum may have a problem watching KTTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Viewers using Spectrum may have problems tuning into KTTC on Wednesday.

The TV provider is having problems with one of its centers, causing issues in the Midwest viewing area for KTTC’s channel.

KTTC has spoken with Spectrum about the problem and are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

In the most recent update, the company has been said the hope is to have the problem resolved by 11 a.m.

