Stewartville class makes blankets for Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

Mrs. Miller's 6th grade class from Stewartville Middle School
Mrs. Miller's 6th grade class from Stewartville Middle School(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A 6th grade class in Stewartville donated several fleece blankets to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

According to a Facebook post from OCSO, Mrs. Miller’s 6th grade class from Stewartville Middle School made the tie fleece blankets themselves.

The blankets will be used for OCSO deputies to hand out on calls when needed.

The Facebook post can be found below:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
TONIGHT: Gov. Walz and Scott Jensen face off in MN Gubernatorial debate
(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo employees terminated over vaccine policy get emails about open clinic jobs
US Bank
Rochester mayor addresses downtown business closures
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
WATCH: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate
Police Blur
Stewartville construction site hit twice by theft, suspect at large

Latest News

Jim Sonju
Rochester principal named recipient of Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
Spectrum hopes to resolve the problem by 11 a.m.
Viewers with Spectrum may have a problem watching KTTC
City of Rochester
Rochester mayoral debate brings large crowd