Stewartville class makes blankets for Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A 6th grade class in Stewartville donated several fleece blankets to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

According to a Facebook post from OCSO, Mrs. Miller’s 6th grade class from Stewartville Middle School made the tie fleece blankets themselves.

The blankets will be used for OCSO deputies to hand out on calls when needed.

