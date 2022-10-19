Scams aren’t slowing down in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If it feels like you hear of a new scam every week, it is because you are. Scams have been a problem in the community for some time now, Rochester Police says they are happening at least once a week. And it isn’t slowing down.

Scammers pretend to be a number of different agencies, including internet providers and even law enforcement.

RPD says to never pay with gift cards, be vigilant and have your guard up when dealing with someone you don’t know.

If you are a victim or were almost a victim of a scam, RPD recommends to report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

Once you’re on the website, you can click on the Report Fraud tab to fill out who the scammer was pretending to be and the information they were looking for.

The FTC tracks the information to determine where they need to focus their resources and investigations.

“The tool of course gives you an opportunity to report and that’s helpful on a scale of understanding the trends but it’s also a way to track money that is lost overall. We do ask that if you’ve been victimized to please report it to us locally,” said Rochester Police Crime Prevention & Communication Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

Last year, the FTC reported that $5.8 billion was lost to fraud.

Experts estimate that number is even higher since a lot of people don’t report the scam to the FTC because they may feel embarrassed to have fallen victim.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.