Rochester Warming Center prepares for winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the temperatures continue to drop, many people experiencing homelessness may be seeking a warm place sleep overnight. The Community Warming Center in Rochester is open year round, but tends to see an uptick in guests during the colder months.

However, warming center staff member say this past summer was different. An average of 30 to 35 people stayed at the center each night, and staff members predict that number to stay the same during the winter.

The center can hold a maximum of 42 people per night so the center has not had to turn anyone away.

Along with beds, the center also has showers, laundry machines and bathrooms community members can use.

“It’s called the Rochester community warming center for a reason. When we opened, it was all volunteer ran and volunteer based. We’re still really reliant on the community to provide donations and stuff. It’s a community effort. We are staffed but we are reliant on the community to support us,” Said the Catholic Charities Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener.

The warming center is located next to the ECHO center where folks get connected to transitional housing and other resources.

It is currently looking for donations of new and unopened pairs of socks, hygiene and cleaning products.

