Rochester mayoral debate brings large crowd

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday night current Mayor Kim Norton and Britt Noser were in front of a live audience at the Rochester Public Library fielding questions from three panelists.

The auditorium was filled with Rochester residents, some of the crowd had to be moved to an overflow room.

The main topic of the debate was what is the role of the Rochester mayor. Rochester’s government is often described as being a “weak council, strong mayor,” Mayor Norton asserted to her voters that the mayor simply provides input to the council, and has some veto authority. Whereas Noser took a stronger stance, saying the mayor represents the people and must stand up to the council if there is a lack of transparency.

“the mayor’s role on the city council is to provide input, to be collaborative, to listen, to share information, but ultimately, our only vote is if it’s a tight race, and we have veto authority. We can have some leadership at that level.” Said Mayor Kim Norton.

“Something comes up, the citizens rise up and let their councilmen know that they don’t support, and then there it reappears, in a master plan, maybe six months down the road. Maybe a year down the road, and I think this is something that citizens are waking up to.” Said Britt Noser

Both candidates also weighed in on big topics regarding Rochester including worker shortages and the future of urban development.

