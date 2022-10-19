Quarry Hill previews Nature Art Show on Midwest Access

Quarry Hill Nature Center
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Quarry Hill Nature Center joined Midwest Access Wednesday to preview its Nature Art Show.

The show will be on December 4-5 at Quarry Hill Nature Center located at 701 Silver Creek RD NE in Rochester.

  • Saturday, Dec. 4 - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Dec. 5 - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

There will be pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, glass, woodworking and more.

Admission is free and 10% of all sales are donated to the Friends of Quarry Hill in support of nature education programs.

Attendees will get to meet the artists and hear how they have been inspired by nature to create their art.

More details and updates can be found on the event Facebook page here.

