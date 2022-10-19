Protecting your pet from ticks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The temperatures are starting to drop, but it’s still too early to stop thinking about bugs that may cause harm to your pets. There may still be some lingering ticks in southern Minnesota that can carry serious diseases.

Ticks hatch during late March and early April and like to hang out in wooded, damp areas. They can actually sense when an animal or human is near by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide. However, there are a number of ways you can protect yourself and your pet from ticks.

The most common tick-borne illness in the U.S. is Lyme disease.

“Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi which we help to identify here at Mayo Clinic,” said Dr. Bobbi Pritt with the Mayo Clinic Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

However, there are a number of diseases ticks carry and transmit.

“There are also ticks out there as well so we can other ticks that will help transmit the disease causing agents of ehrlichiosis. Now there’s new things like Bourbon virus and Heartland virus,” said Dr. Pritt.

Ticks can latch onto both humans and animals.

“It has to do with the hosts in nature and by what I mean the animals that the ticks feed on. It has to do with the weather. It also has to do with human behavior. If we go out into the woods and go hiking, we’re putting ourselves at potential risk,” said. Dr. Pritt

Dr. Bradley Treder with Northern Valley Animal Clinic says if your pet lives on a farm or likes to play in wooded areas, you may want to look into tick prevention.

“Some are topical. Many today are becoming an oral product. So if a flee or a tick or an insect bites on them, the animal will pick up basically an insecticide. It’s usually a long-acting product that can last up to a month or three months,” Dr. Treder said.

Ticks are typically found around the head and neck of pets and may lead to a bacterial infection.

“Symptoms of some of the tick-borne diseases can be lethargy, fever, sometimes an achy joint which will look like a lameness. Sometimes the lameness might shift to another leg,” said Dr. Treder.

And although we no longer have to worry about most insects, some linger into the colder months.

“Having good coverage all the way until the killing frost or roughly about December first. Folks that are going south for the winter should think about year-round,” said Dr. Treder.

