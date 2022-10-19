Pet of the Week: Flower

Pet of the Week: Flower
Pet of the Week: Flower(Paws and Claws)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday we were introduced to Flower.

Flower is a one year and eight month old spayed retriever mix. Flower came to Paws and Claws from another rescue group in May. She is playful and freindly who likes people but is selective about other dogs and not good with cats. Flower does have a couple good dog friends at the shelter that she likes to play with.

She does need some work with good manners while walking on a leash.

If you would like to give her a forever home, click the link below.

Visit Paws and Claws here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
TONIGHT: Gov. Walz and Scott Jensen face off in MN Gubernatorial debate
(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo employees terminated over vaccine policy get emails about open clinic jobs
US Bank
Rochester mayor addresses downtown business closures
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
WATCH: Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate
Police Blur
Stewartville construction site hit twice by theft, suspect at large

Latest News

KTTC News Now
Jim Sonju
Rochester principal named recipient of Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership
Mrs. Miller's 6th grade class from Stewartville Middle School
Stewartville class makes blankets for Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office
The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023