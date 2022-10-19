Pet of the Week: Flower

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday we were introduced to Flower.

Flower is a one year and eight month old spayed retriever mix. Flower came to Paws and Claws from another rescue group in May. She is playful and freindly who likes people but is selective about other dogs and not good with cats. Flower does have a couple good dog friends at the shelter that she likes to play with.

She does need some work with good manners while walking on a leash.

If you would like to give her a forever home, click the link below.

Visit Paws and Claws here.

