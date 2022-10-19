Making Pickled Apples with Shari Mukherjee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Shari Mukherjee joined Midwest Access to show Kamie Roesler how to make delicious, pickled apples from scratch.

This is ready in 20-30 minutes and makes about one cup of pickled apples.

Here’s the recipe:

QUICK PICKLED APPLES

Ingredients

2 large green apples (granny smith), washed then julienned, diced or thinly sliced. Peel can be left on or removed.

Pickling Liquid (Brine):

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup water

1 cinnamon stick

2-3 slices of fresh ginger (approximately quarter size)

½ tsp, whole cloves

1 star anise

1 tsp. whole green cardamom pods, slightly crushed

1 tsp. whole black peppercorns

½ tsp. whole allspice berries (optional)

2 bay leaves

½ tsp. Salt (more to taste)

Preparation

Combine the cloves, cardamom pods, allspice and peppercorns and add them to a cheesecloth pouch or a metal tea steeper [something that will make removing these smaller spices easier]

Add apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and water into a small saucepan. Toss in the whole cinnamon stick, ginger slices and bay leaves. Also add the smaller spices (either in the cheesecloth pouch or tea steeper) and salt. Put this mixture over a medium high heat and cook until the sugar dissolves and the liquid begins to boil.

Remove from heat and add the diced/julienned/sliced apple. Let sit at room temp for at least 20 minutes before serving, preferably longer.

Store the picked apples and the brine (the brine should fully cover the fruit) in a glass jar in the refrigerator. The spices may be removed, but I recommend leaving them for best flavor.

Tips/Notes

I like to put my smaller spices into a metal tea steeper or a small cheesecloth pouch so that they are easy to remove and don’t “stick” to whatever I’m pickling. Larger spices can be added straight to the brine.

Adjust the sugar and salt to your tastes. You may also add or omit any spices. This recipe is very customizable!

This basic brine will work for most fruits and vegetables (decrease the sugar for veggies!)--pickled cranberries are beautiful on the holiday table!

I like to combine different vegetables (cut julienned or in small matchsticks) and use for topping sandwiches, tacos or as quick garnishes for fish/meat. Some favorites are: radish, carrot, cucumber, celery root, fennel. I almost always have a jar ready in the fridge!

Feel free to change up the vinegar! If you have a great white wine vinegar at home, use it! I really love to use champagne vinegar (unfortunately I haven’t been able to find a source in Rochester). Balsamic Vinegar and Malt Vinegar are NOT advised.

Storage

Store the pickled apples in an airtight jar/container (I like glass) in the refrigerator. There should be enough brine to fully cover the fruit.

Because these pickles are not canned, they can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week before they start losing some texture .

They taste best the longer they sit in the brine, but should be ideally be consumed within a week--and always be stored cold.

Spices/Special Ingredient List [and where to buy]

Shopping for spices and special ingredients can feel a bit intimidating and can also get expensive-especially if you don’t use them often.

I recommend buying spices in bulk from an Indian/Asian grocer [such as Rice & Spice or International Grocers] as these will be fresher than what’s offered at the grocery store and also significantly less expensive.

If you are not ready to commit to a large quantity, shopping the bulk bins at the co-op is an excellent choice. You can buy exactly what you need for the recipe. No wastage, and nothing to store!

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.