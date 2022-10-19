Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen discuss healthcare

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC hosted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

First, the candidates addressed healthcare and policies they support that would help lower costs. Walz said health care is a fundamental right and will work to keep prices down on both care and prescription drugs. Jensen said reinsurance has helped Minnesota to keep our premiums manageable.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.