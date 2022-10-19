Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen discuss healthcare

By Derek Grant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC hosted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen as they go head to head in a televised debate Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

First, the candidates addressed healthcare and policies they support that would help lower costs. Walz said health care is a fundamental right and will work to keep prices down on both care and prescription drugs. Jensen said reinsurance has helped Minnesota to keep our premiums manageable.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Former Mayo employees terminated over vaccine policy get emails about open clinic jobs
US Bank
Rochester mayor addresses downtown business closures
House fire sends one person to the hospital
House fire sends 74-year-old man to the hospital
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
TONIGHT: Gov. Walz and Scott Jensen face off in MN Gubernatorial debate
Mayo Clinic beam ceremony
Mayo Clinic leaders mark major milestone in construction of new research building

Latest News

Both candidates answer a question on the state of Minnesota's healthcare.
Governor's Debate - Healthcare
JEM Movie Theater, Midwest Access
JEM Movie Theater, Midwest Access
Niagra Cave
Niagra Cave 2, Midwest Access
Monster Bash 3, Midwest Access
Monster Bash 3, Midwest Access