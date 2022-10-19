Cool sunshine today; much warmer air is on the way for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The unseasonably cold air mass in the region for the past few days is hanging around today, but there are signs that a pleasant warm-up isn’t far off. High pressure is moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley today, making for a bright and tranquil Wednesday with a fair amount of sunshine and much lighter winds than in recent days. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s and a slight northwest breeze.

We'll have sunshine and clouds today with light winds and high temps will be in the 40s. (KTTC)

Temps will warm to the 40s this afternoon. (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will drop off quickly after sunset and then level off in the low 30s late in the night as slightly warmer air begins to move into the area. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine on Thursday with a light westerly breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s. For the first time in five days, we’ll actually be close to the seasonal average for temperatures!

Warm air will build into the region on Friday behind a warm front that will push through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will warm from the low 40s in the morning to the mid-60s in the afternoon with a slight westerly breeze.

Saturday will be even warmer and quite a bit sunnier. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon with a slight southeast breeze. Temperatures will remain mild right through the evening hours as that warm air mass lingers in the region. Overnight temperatures will be in the 50s. Gusty south winds and sunshine on Sunday will help temperatures warm to the low and mid-70s in the afternoon. Those winds will reach 30 miles per hour at times as a cold front approaches from the west. A few isolated rain showers will be possible later in the evening.

We'll have showers and a few thunderstorms from Sunday night through Monday with isolated showers next Tuesday and Wednesday behind the Monday cold front. (KTTC)

The best chance of rain in the next week will be on Monday as showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front that will push through the region. Expect showers at times as well as occasional breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 30 miles per hour.

Temps will be warm and September-like this weekend before much-needed rain returns to the area in the upcoming week. Our rainfall deficit for the past six weeks is more than four inches. (KTTC)

There will be chances for isolated showers next Tuesday and Wednesday behind the cold front and temperatures will be in the low 50s and then mid-40s. Sunnier, drier weather is expected later in the week with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Temps will climb nicely this weekend before dropping to seasonably cool levels in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.