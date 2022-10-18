A visit to Niagara Cave

Near Harmony
Near Harmony(niagaracave.com/)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – Nick and Kamie also visited Niagara Cave near Harmony. This underground adventure can be visited by tourists near and far. Niagara Cave is located at 29842 Co Hwy 30, Harmony, MN 55939. You can witness passageways sculpted by an ancient underground stream. Visitors can also see fossils more than 450 million years old.

Come October 22 there are lantern tours. These tours will view the underground stream and waterfall (first 15 minutes of the tour) using the traditional lights and explore the rest of the passageways (approx. 45 minutes) by lantern light.  Ages 7+.

Reservations are required for lantern tours, and you can find more details here.

