USDA awarding nearly $2 million into rural healthcare facilities

Minn. (KTTC) – The United States Department of Agriculture is investing nearly 2 million dollars into rural healthcare facilities

In Southeast Minnesota, St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea received more than $360,000 to recover lost revenue for the unexpected cost of supplies and staffing expenses resulting from the COVID pandemic.

The USDA Rural Development State Director Collen Landkamer made the announcement Thursday.

“Access to modern and sustainable health care infrastructure is essential to the health, well-being and prosperity for the people who live in rural Minnesota,” she said.

The investments will be used for projects like implementing telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies.

