Sunny, but still chilly today; a big warm-up is in store later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold sunshine is going to be the rule across the entire region today as high pressure from Canada settles in to bring tranquil conditions to the area. While temperatures will continue to be much colder than the seasonal average, our winds won’t be nearly as powerful and harsh as they were on Monday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 40s and a brisk northwest wind that will reach 20 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the 20s to low 30s for most of the day.

Tonight will be another particularly cold one for us as temperatures will once again fall quickly into the upper 20s after sunset, ending up around 20 degrees in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Winds won’t be very strong, but there will be enough of a slight northwest breeze to push wind chill values to the single digits and low teens.

Warmer air will slowly build northward into the region in the middle of the week while skies will remain bright and mostly sunny. We’ll have high temperatures in the mid-40s Wednesday with low 50s in store for Thursday while northwest winds will continue to weaken.

Temperatures will really begin to soar heading into the weekend. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with a slight south breeze on Friday and Saturday and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Sunday looks breezier, but warmer with abundant sunshine and high temperatures will top out around 70 degrees. A few showers will be possible Sunday evening or Sunday night.

A cold front will trigger widespread showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two next Monday and high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Behind that front, temperatures will drop to the 50s and then the upper 40s for the remainder of the upcoming week.

