Stewartville construction site hit twice by theft, suspect at large

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County deputies are searching for a suspect after a construction site in Stewartville was targeted twice for theft.

The first incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, October 14, at the site on the 2000 block of County Road 6 Southwest.

Stewartville Construction Site Thefts
Stewartville Construction Site Thefts(KTTC)

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a foreman who arrived to work that morning noticed a skid steer was used, a padlock on a trailer was broken, and several electrical cords were stolen. The value is estimated at $3,000.

Then sometime during the day on Monday, October 17, a similar theft at the same construction site happened again. This time, a gate was broken, and numerous wires made with copper were taken, valued around $13,365.

There are no suspects in custody.

If you know anything about what happened or who may be involved, call OCSO immediately.

